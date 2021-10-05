File photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out grass fire near airport

No one hurt after campfire got out of control, says Dep. Fire Chief

A small grass fire broke out near the Grand Forks’s Vienna Woods late Monday, Oct. 4, according to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

Dep. Chief Stephane Dionne said the fire burned a roughly 55 square-metre patch on the 6200-block of Vine Street after a man experiencing homelessness lit a campfire for warmth. The fire spread out of control at around 8:15 p.m., when Dionne said nearby residents started bucketing water onto the flames.

VIDEO: Firefighters put out grass fire east of Grand Forks

READ MORE: Grand Forks firefighters put out brush fire along Kettle River

It “burned hot, but it didn’t burn quick,” he said, crediting their efforts.

The department had the blaze in hand 15 minutes later he said.

Noting that area grass and forests are still dry after the months of unprecedented drought, Dionne stressed, “We still need to be very careful whenever we light campfires.”

No one was hurt in Monday night’s fire, he said.

 

