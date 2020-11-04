Grand Forks Fire/Rescue called to repeat morning blaze at Granby Road property

Investigators are still determining what caused three structural fires at the site in two days

A pig scopes The Gazette at the scene of Tuesday morning’s trailer fires off Granby Road, Nov. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called back to the scene of Tuesday’s trailer fires off Granby Road, Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, where the crew put out another trailer fire.

It was the third structure fire at 9175 Granby Rd. in just over 24 hours.

The fire was reported to 911 at around 7:45 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Rich Piché. Chief George Seigler and volunteer firefighters found a fifth-wheel trailer ablaze, approximately 30 metres from the pair of trailers which burned to the ground the previous day.

WATCH: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue investigating Granby trailer fires

No one was hurt in Wednesday’s fire, Piché said, adding that the trailer was empty. There were also no injuries in the Nov. 3 fires.

The scene was attended by Grand Forks RCMP and a conservation officer, who are supporting the fire department’s investigations into the incidents, Sgt. Darryl Peppler told The Gazette.

Tuesday’s fires cost Grand Forks Fire/Rescue an estimated $15,000, Deputy Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said. Piché, who is investigating the cause of Wednesday’s fire, had not reached an estimate for that blaze as of 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

Both investigators said they expect to file their reports to provincial Fire Commissioner Jack Blair by Wednesday evening.

