A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteer puts water on a bike left flaming at Thursday’s fire at City Park (Aug. 26). Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteer puts water on a bike left flaming at Thursday’s fire at City Park (Aug. 26). Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ fire dept. investigating City Park fire

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue (GFFR) is investigating a fire at City Park Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26.

Dep. Chief Stephane Dionne said the fire burnt an approximately 60 square metre patch of dry grass (10’ x 20”) at the bottom of the parking lot at around 3:10 p.m. Dionne said he saw two people fighting the fire with river sand and a piece of wood.

READ MORE: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue returns to 9385 Granby Rd

READ MORE: Grass fires flare up in rural Grand Forks

He was hoping to speak to both people when The Gazette left City Park at around 3:30 p.m.

Grand Forks RCMP said they were also investigating the incident, adding that police had received reports of a suspicious man and a woman seen in the area shortly before the fire broke out.

A bicycle left at the scene had caught fire, but nearby trees and a wooden utility pole were left unscathed.

The fire doesn’t pose a threat to surrounding property.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGrand Forks

Previous story
B.C. records 724 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as infection climbs

Just Posted

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteer puts water on a bike left flaming at Thursday’s fire at City Park (Aug. 26). Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ fire dept. investigating City Park fire

A campfire ban has been lifted in parts of the Kootenays, but remain prohibited in the Boundary region. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire ban lifted in parts of the Kootenays, remain prohibited in Boundary region

Most choristers can’t read music, so don’t feel intimated, said music director Kristen Rezansoff. Illustration: Pixabay
Grand Forks Choral Society invites new members to sing at ballpark stadium

School District 8 is being sued for allegedly selling this property between New Denver and Kaslo without prior consent from the education ministry. The district is disputing that claim. Photo: Submitted
School District 8 sued for delayed property sale