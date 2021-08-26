Grand Forks’ fire dept. investigating City Park fire

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteer puts water on a bike left flaming at Thursday’s fire at City Park (Aug. 26). Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue (GFFR) is investigating a fire at City Park Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26.

Dep. Chief Stephane Dionne said the fire burnt an approximately 60 square metre patch of dry grass (10’ x 20”) at the bottom of the parking lot at around 3:10 p.m. Dionne said he saw two people fighting the fire with river sand and a piece of wood.

He was hoping to speak to both people when The Gazette left City Park at around 3:30 p.m.

Grand Forks RCMP said they were also investigating the incident, adding that police had received reports of a suspicious man and a woman seen in the area shortly before the fire broke out.

A bicycle left at the scene had caught fire, but nearby trees and a wooden utility pole were left unscathed.

The fire doesn’t pose a threat to surrounding property.

