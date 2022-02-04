Grand Forks fire dept. called to fire in North Ruckle

Building survived, is likely to see wrecking ball soon, according to the dept., city

Grand Forks fire fighters attended a small fire in North Ruckle Friday, Feb. 4, according to Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché.

Piché said Grand Forks Fire/Rescue (GFFR) was called at around 8:20 a.m., when a city operations worker reported smoke pouring out of a shed on Third Street near the intersection of 68th Avenue.

It appeared that someone had a lit a fire for warmth inside the shed, scorching a roughly one square-metre section of floor as well as parts of the walls and ceiling, Piché told The Gazette.

The deputy chief and five GFFR volunteers stayed at the scene for around 45 minutes, dousing the roughly 10 square-metre shed with a hose run off a fire engine. The shed survived intact.

Friday’s fire came just shy of a year after a fire destroyed a vacant home on nearby Second Street.

The city bought the Third Street shed and a home on the same lot through its buy-out program in advance of area dike construction, Corporate Officer Daniel Drexler said Friday.

Drexler said the shed and accompanying home would be demolished soon. Demolition has already started at nearby homes, he said.

