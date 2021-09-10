A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue engine arrives at a grass fire at City Park Thursday, Aug. 26. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue engine arrives at a grass fire at City Park Thursday, Aug. 26. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ fire department ramps down amid COVID-19 spike

Weekly practices suspended out of concern for members’ health, department

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue (GF/FR) has had to scale back non-emergency operations due to the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections in and around the city.

Acting out of an abundance of caution, the department and city hall suspended fire hall practices for two weeks starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to Dep. Chief Rich Piché and the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Duncan Redfearn. GF/FR will continue to respond to emergency calls as normal and will continue to train new recruits online, he explained.

READ MORE: New COVID cases rise in West Kootenay, generally fall to the east

READ MORE: Grand Forks a COVID ‘hot spot’ in B.C., says PHO

The pause came one day before the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) reported 45 new infections in the Grand Forks local health area (LHA) in the week ending Sept. 4 — a 15 per cent increase over the week before. Infection rates spiked in the Grand Forks LHA in early June and again in early July, according to the BC CDC.

Avoiding close contact among firefighters will meanwhile help prevent a departmental collapse.

“If 10 to 15 per cent of our members went down with COVID, we’d have to rely on mutual aid from other departments on every single structure fire,” Piché said, explaining, “that would mean we’d be calling on Christina Lake — they’re 20 minutes away.”

The department would temporarily cease to function if half its members were to be infected, he continued.

Piché said GF/FR and the city will reevaluate the situation on Wednesday, Sept. 14. In the meantime, the department is reconsidering its upcoming fall open house, further owing to concerns about COVID-19.

The department took a similar pause, again out of an abundance of caution, at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, Redfearn said.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19firefightersGrand Forks

Previous story
Campfires allowed across B.C. except southern Vancouver Island
Next story
Former Quesnel mayor under investigation after sexual harassment allegations from driving students surface

Just Posted

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue engine arrives at a grass fire at City Park Thursday, Aug. 26. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ fire department ramps down amid COVID-19 spike

The Kettle River Basin, still at Drought Level 5, stands out against neighbouring watersheds at slightly lesser states of drought. Map: B.C. Drought Information Portal
Kettle River waning under severe drought conditions

Trail’s McKelvey Creek landfill could be in line for multi-million dollar upgrades if residents give their blessing through a counterpetition process. Black Press file photo
RDKB to seek borrowing approval for waste projects

Axis House Withdrawal Management offers short-term detox stays in Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar detox centre sees uptick in alcohol-related visits during pandemic