Grand Forks fire department puts out rural grass fire

Grand Forks firefighters put out a grass fire in Johnson Flats Tuesday, May 11.

Windblown sparks from a hand-held power tool ignited a patch of dead grass near a home on the 800-block of 12th Street, according to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue. Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said the fire spread quickly, burning around 90-square metres (roughly 1,000 square feet) of grass before volunteer firefighters knocked down the blaze.

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteer attacks a smouldering grass fire in Johnson Flats Tuesday, May 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Dionne said Tuesday’s incident was the third grass fire he’d attended in 2021.

Grass fires can be prevented by regularly mowing lawns and grass fields, Dionne said. Homeowners are reminded to cut their grass at a height of around 10 centimetres (four inches) or less.

Tallgrass grows overtop thick networks of highly flammable thatch — even in May, he said.

No one was hurt in Tuesday’s fire. There was no damage to surrounding property.

