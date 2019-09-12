Grand Forks fire department investigation costs released

The department also invested in new hoses and protective equiment

Spring WorkSafeBC and human resources investigations have cost the Grand Forks fire department $75,828 to date, figures released by the city reveal. Though Grand Forks generally shares some of the department’s operational fees with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, because city fire fighters deal with rural calls, the RDKB will not be footing the bill for the majority of the expenses.

Cost breakdown

• An investigative report into HR concerns: $10,164

• Additional HR support: $2,756

• Audit of department safety: $12,440

• Review of workplace policies: $10,000

• Hose, hearing and mask-fit testing: $13,468

• New protective equipment: $15,000

• Hose replacements: $12,000

Both the HR and equipment safety investigations arose from complaints raised by a Grand Forks volunteer firefighter last spring, who brought them forward first to the city, then to WorkSafeBC.

Following an investigation, WorkSafeBC gave the department a list of six work orders to complete – among them hose testing and fit testing for masks.

In addition to health and safety concerns, the department member who filed the complaints levelled allegations of bullying and harassment against then Fire Chief Dale Heriot. The city commissioned an HR investigation and, in late July, announced that Heriot would not be returning to work. City staff said they could not say whether Heriot was let go or whether he resigned.

While Dep. Chief George Siegler has been the acting chief since Heriot went on administrative leave last May, the City is now looking to hire a new permanent fire chief. The job posting opened on Aug. 16 and closes Sept. 13.

Previous story
Power restored to 120,000 hydro customers after transmission failure in northern B.C.
Next story
Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Just Posted

Grand Forks fire department investigation costs released

The department also invested in new hoses and protective equiment

Cops for Kids stop for borscht in Grand Forks

Volunteers from the USCC worked for hours to make the soup for the hungry riders

Fraser Valley Blue Knights support Boundary and Community Hospice Association

The Blue Knights said that they saw what Grand Forks went through in May 2018 and wanted to help out

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

IN PHOTOS: The Grand Forks District Fall Fair

Demo derbies, crafts and cannabis

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. man gets 3.5 years after arrest with enough fentanyl to kill thousands

Micah Jair McClure, 40, was arrested in November 2017 while travelling from Nanaimo in a cab

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council puts forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

Two-time world champion wants to expedite release from national team after filing harassment claims

Absent Trudeau is main target in leaders’ first election debate

Vying for third place, both NDP and Green leaders paint Liberals and Tories as establishment parties

Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

Trudeau vows to eliminate ‘swipe fee’ on sales taxes that merchants must pay to credit card companies

B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officers will be conducting ‘attractant audits’ and ticketing violators of the B.C. Wildlife Act

Most Read