Grand Forks fire department investigating fifth-wheel blaze

Two people in the trailer escaped without injury, according to Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne

The burnt-out remains of a fifth-wheel trailer stand at Highway 3, near the Kettleside RV Park Wednesday, May 5. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue is investigating a fire that destroyed a fifth-wheel trailer east of the city Wednesday, May 5.

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said the department was called to the scene near the Kettleside RV Park at around 6:45 a.m., by which time the fifth-wheel was engulfed in flames. Two men had been staying in the trailer shortly before the fire erupted, neither of whom were injured.

Dionne said his investigation hadn’t determined what caused the fire as of 8:30 a.m., Wednesday. The blaze appears to have been an accident, he said, adding that he was still reviewing evidence gathered at the scene.

Flames knocked out power, internet and phone service to the RV park.

Volunteer firefighters spent around two hours battling the flames and securing the scene. None were injured, Dionne said.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireGrand Forks