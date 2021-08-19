The aftermath of a fire at an encampment on the bank of the Granby River on Wednesday night. Photo submitted

Grand Forks fire crews put out riverbank blaze

No one hurt in the incident, whose cause is unknown.

No one was injured when an encampment along the riverbank in Grand Forks caught fire last night.

Fire chief George Seigler said they received the call around 11:30 p.m. The camp off of Riverside Avenue was close to the fire hall. No occupants were around when firefighters arrived.

Seigler said the structure, made of a variety of materials was fully engulfed when they arrived. The fire spread to the trees directly above it.

“There was a potential for [further] spread but the risk was low,” Seigler said. “Our crews were quick to knock the fire down.”

The cause is unknown. A crew of seven finished up around 1 a.m.

It made for a busy day for Grand Forks Fire Rescue, who also responded to a wildfire about 7 km up Sand Creek Forest Service Road.

 

