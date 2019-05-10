Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, harassment allegations

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

Grand Forks’ fire chief is on a paid leave of absence, as the fire department deals with investigations into alleged bullying, harassment, and safety issues.

The city said Friday that Dale Heriot was placed on leave earlier this week.

A prevention officer visited the fire hall in April, following a report from a volunteer firefighter that he was bullied after he had brought forward safety concerns.

The volunteer, who spoke to Black Press Media on condition of anonymity, said he had brought those concerns to the chief’s attention, and then to the city’s chief administrative officer. The city then hired an HR consultant to look into the matter.

The volunteer said he started to be mistreated, being left off the shift schedule or excluded from calls, and so went to WorkSafeBC. The agency found no evidence bullying and harassment regulations while on site, and has asked for the HR report as it continues its investigation.

Heriot has not returned several requests for comment. According to the most recent information on the city’s website, Heriot’s salary was $113,000 in 2017.

READ MORE: Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

“The Fire Chief is on leave to allow some distance while the investigation is concluded,” the city’s corporate officer Daniel Drexler said, and but did not provide any more detail as to why.

Mayor Brian Taylor has declined to comment, referring all inquiries to senior city staff.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Just Posted

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, harassment allegations

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Kootenay cannabis growers, analysts pan new Health Canada policy

New requirement to build facility before licence approval will discourage growers from going legit

Equipment loan program supports landowners to control invasive plants

There’s no charge to take invasive plants to the landfill in the Boundary

Grand Forks grad a pioneer as a medicinal chemist

Ryan Moslin works to find treatments for immune-mediated diseases

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Crowds gathering at Tsawwassen’s Centennial Beach

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Most Read