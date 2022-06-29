Grand Forks film group makes donation to public library

Spotlight Films was put out of business after the COVID-19 pandemic

Grand Forks’ Spotlight Films recently donated $8,300 – its assets when the group folded – to the Grand Forks and District Public Library.

Spotlight Films was a local organization from 2004 until 2020. The club was dedicating to bringing unique films, from a variety of genres, to the public.

They included documentaries and international productions that people might not have otherwise had the chance to access.

Spotlight Films was a part of the TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) film circuit and approximately 10 movies were shown at the Gem Theatre each year.

Over 16 seasons, Spotlight Films delivered 156 presentations.

Former committee member Zak Eburne said that when Spotlight Films began in 2004, it was the easiest way for people to watch non-mainstream films, since online streaming services were not yet available.

“Back when it started, there was no Netflix, there was no way to get films. It was either the video store or the theatre.”

Under COVID-19 restrictions Spotlight Films could not hold events.

After shutting down, the club had leftover money in the account from memberships and sponsors.

Former committee member Mary Ann Westaway said the club was not able to get back on its feet, after the pandemic.

“It became clear that it was going to be difficult to start up again.”

The Spotlight Films committee consulted with its members and sponsors to see where they wanted the money to go. They were given the option of a refund, but most members wanted the money to be donated.

The club chose to give the money to the library so that it could go towards movies and continue the tradition.

“We asked if the money could be spent on film, so it was more related to what we were already doing. So in their own way, the library is going to be carrying the torch,” Westaway said.

The money will allow the library to show movies at the library by covering licensing fees.

Eburne and Westaway expressed their gratitude towards the former owners of the Gem Theatre for giving them a space to screen films.

“If it hadn’t have been for our good relationship with the Gem Theatre owners, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Westaway said. “They were just the greatest people to work with ever.”

READ MORE: Boundary Central Secondary School grads prepare for ceremonies

READ MORE: REVIEW: Grand Forks theatre company performs Steel Magnolias – and no one but the Gazette got to see it

@audreyygunn

editor@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommmunityfilmNews and Weather