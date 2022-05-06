Grand Forks Farmer’s Market returns for new season

The Grand Forks Farmers Market is back, and vendors turned out Tuesday, May 3 for the first day of the season.

The market is a community hub during the warm weather, and it offers a space for local vendors to sell their goods and promote their services. Offerings range from foods to crafts and plants.

Christina Hagemann is the new manager of the market this year. She hopes to create an atmosphere where people can purchase affordable local groceries and to foster a sense of community.

“It’s going to be a great season. We have a lot of new vendors,” Hagemann said. “I really hope people come and are able to find everything they’re looking for.”

The vendors at the market are always willing to help each other out, she noted.

“Everybody is so friendly and welcoming…It’s just such a great atmosphere.”

Hagemann said that the market is an excellent way for consumers to meet the people who make their products, stressing it’s important for them to know how their food is grown.

The market is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CommunityEventsFarmers markets