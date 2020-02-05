Grand Forks Fall Fair to host seed exchange on Feb. 8

Gardeners, ready your trowels.

While your plots may currently be covered in a good dusting of new snow, it’s not too early to start planning for spring. On Saturday, Feb. 8, the Grand Forks and District Fall Fair will be hosting the Annual Seed Exchange.

Seedy Saturday, as the event has come to be known, will take place at the Anglican Church in Grand Forks, located at 7252 7th St. in Grand Forks, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While people can bring seeds or plants to share, organizers said that you don’t have to bring any in order to get some seeds to plant this spring.

For more information, contact fall fair president Danna O’Donnell at odonnellsfarm@hotmail.com, or by phone at 250-443-3276.