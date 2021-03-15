Grand Forks’ ex-fire chief responds to ex-firefighter’s lawsuit

Former Grand Forks fire chief Dale Heriot, shown here when he was given the job in 2012, is the last co-defendant named in ex-firefighter William Cleverly’s lawsuit to file a response to the Supreme Court of B.C. File photo

Grand Forks’ former Fire Chief Dale Heriot wants the Supreme Court of B.C. to throw out a lawsuit alleging that he participated in a conspiracy to broadly injure a former city firefighter, according to a response filed by Heriot’s lawyer on March 8.

Leslie William Cleverly filed suit with the court in January, alleging that he was bullied, harassed and threatened by Heriot and three co-defendants at Grand Forks/Fire Rescue, where Cleverly claims to have served as a “paid, on-call firefighter” for the City of Grand Forks, also named as a defendant. Among other allegations, Cleverly said he was defamed by Heriot and other co-defendants, which Heriot says hurt his income through his Grand Forks business.

Heriot in his response denied all of Cleverly’s allegations, including that he recruited a family member to run drive-by surveillance outside Cleverly’s home, allegedly in a bid for Grand Forks RCMP to recommend criminal charges against the plaintiff.

Heriot opposes all of Cleverly’s requests for damages, asking the court not only to dismiss the plaintiff’s lawsuit, but also to award Heriot legal costs.

None of the claims by Cleverly or any of the defendants named in his statement of claim have been tested in court.

Cleverly is meanwhile suing the City of Grand Forks for wrongful dismissal. That case is scheduled to go to trial at the Supreme Court in Vancouver next October, according to court documents.

