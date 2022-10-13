Grand Forks Election 2022: Why should voters support you for city council?

General voting day in the upcoming civic election is Oct. 15, 2022.

We asked candidates to submit 300-word responses answering the question: Why residents should vote for you?

Here are their responses, in alphabetical order:

Anna Leksinska

Hello Friends,

I’d like you all to know that prior to moving to Grand Forks my family had the option to move and live almost anywhere in the world. My children and I chose to settle in Grand Forks over Paris and the Costa del Sol in Spain. We just love the nature here – its vast beauty and wilderness. We love the friendliness of the people here and the kindness with which we have been embraced into the community.

Thank you all so much.

I’m very grateful to have the worldwide work and life experience, including running an accounting firm in Sydney Australia and overseeing the building and running of the Cairns International Tennis Centre where I liaised between all stakeholders and levels of government. If you vote for me, I will use my knowledge and skills to represent you to the best of my abilities and make sure we have quality infrastructure built without raising taxes.

I will work to address our healthcare, including re-opening the hospital for overnight stays. I will focus on mental health and well-being and help the current social services we have receive more funding. I will oversee the building of many new homes in our community to address the current housing crisis and I will work to grow our tourism sector to attract the outside investment our city needs.

As I write this on Truth and Reconciliation Day, I want to strongly acknowledge the First Peoples of this land and their ancient wisdom and traditions.

I also want to acknowledge our Doukhobor heritage and their incredible knowledge and resilience. Canadian born elders, I acknowledge you too for your experience and guidance. Those elders who have come from other lands – thank you for bringing more culture and worldwide wisdom to our City.

Thank you.

Christine Thompson

I have lived in Grand Forks for 65 years, and have been a home owner and tax payer for 50 years. I am asking you to give me the opportunity to continue as one of your elected Councillors.

I will continue to advocate for affordable housing in our city for everyone. Individuals with mental health and addiction issues need supported housing and I believe that this will happen. I want to ensure that the operator is chosen with Council’s input. The service provider must ensure that there are supports necessary to assist individuals housed.

There is not a location large enough for groups such as Rotary, our local government management and elected officials’ associations, and other organizations to hold events. It was brought to my attention that there are not enough rooms available for sport leagues such as Minor Hockey to hold tournaments. I believe that our city is big enough to engage with hotel groups for the development of a facility that would include meeting rooms and a conference area. I will be an advocate to invite and encourage hotel groups to visit our area with a view to developing here.

The provision of health care in our city is an issue. I have done some research and learned that Interior Health Association covers an area from Kamloops east to the Alberta Border. It includes eight Regional Districts, each having a Regional Hospital and a Board of Health that deals strictly with capital projects. It is my opinion that the Regional Hospital Boards should also deal with the operational costs associated with local hospitals. I did receive support for this initiative from other elected officials while at the UBCM earlier this month, and if I am fortunate to be re-elected, this will be an issue I will move on.

David Mark

I would like to introduce myself as a candidate for our upcoming election. I was born in Grand Forks and lived here from 1994-2011. During the time I was away I was fortunate enough to try many different careers and work in various diverse communities. I saw many of the issues that face Grand Forks today arise in other communities. My wife and I returned to Grand Forks in 2018 to raise our family.

Housing is a concern for all age groups whether they are looking for a first home, a house to raise a family in, or downsizing to something more manageable. Making it as efficient and appealing as possible for builders to put up new houses and using the housing we have efficiently is important.

There have been many concerns about security in our town and most of these arise as a result of the drug crisis our country faces. I believe that every resident has the right to feel safe whether walking around town or relaxing at home. We all have the right to retain our personal property and not feel threatened by those that would try to take it. If elected I will work with others to find creative and effective security solutions

Responsible spending and a healthy respect for tax dollars is essential. For seniors on a fixed income or people working in the best job currently available to them, finding an extra $1000 per year can seem an insurmountable burden. The infrastructure in Grand Forks will need significant investment in coming years. We need to provide long time residents with reliable utilities, and newcomers with the services they expect of a modern city.

With a responsible and engaged city council I hope to reach conclusions that we can all be proud of.

Deborah Lafleur

Ray and I have lived in Grand Forks area for 20 years, first in Area D and the last four and a half in the City of Grand Forks.

This next council needs to work cohesively to advocate on important issues we are facing, and make prudent budget decisions on infrastructure, including adequate water supply for current and future needs.

Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development to grow Grand Forks to help reduce the tax load on everyone, especially seniors and those on fixed incomes, while adding to the enjoyment of living in such a beautiful area.

Boundary Hospital

Working with Interior Health to keep our hospital open and get our in-patient beds reopened. Ensuring quality health services is critical to sustainable growth of the City.

Seniors – Developing housing that would allow seniors to downsize while keeping their pets. Also working with community service agencies to enable seniors to remain in their current homes, if they wish.

Transportation – looking at ways to expand our transit service so that it could be available evenings and weekends for folk who want to attend events.

BC Housing – working with BC Housing to find a suitable location for the Permanent Housing for our homeless population that works for everyone involved, which will provide the necessary support services and rehabilitation options.

DMAF – working on the design of what the flood protection zone is going to look like when it is completed, ensuring adequate green space and rebuilding the children’s playground with up-to-date playground equipment.

Community Centre Referendum While Grand Forks would benefit from having a Community Centre, what is being proposed is too large and too expensive given current and anticipated inflation and the uncertainty about provincial or federal grants to help defray the cost.

Kenton McNutt

Greetings everyone. My name is Kenton McNutt and I am running for city council here in Grand Forks, BC.

My wife and I, plus 2 of our children, moved to the Grand Forks/Boundary region in January 2022. After our first 9 months in the region, we feel so very grateful and fortunate to have made the decision to make this beautiful community our home.

The majority of my professional background is rooted in business, business management & development, real estate, real estate development, construction and Geology. During my “down time” I have pursued my passion for the sport of rugby and the development & implementation of organized youth sport programs relating to rugby. I have presided on many boards committed to this.

A community center would be a great addition to our city and would benefit many. My concern is the projected cost that has been put forward is twice the cost of what the national average was in 2021 for a Multi-Purpose Area or Aquatics center. We need to ask “Why?” before we move forward on this.

I support creation of a Real Estate Development Plan that identifies the housing needs of our Seniors as well as all others in our City. A plan that allows us to maximize our tax base strategically, while balancing responsible development within our current infrastructure & options for expansion.

My stance on our aging infrastructure is that we can no longer ignore this issue. The responsible action is to pull back the bandage, expose this and begin to address it head on.

I believe we need a dedicated Seniors center. This is a key point of interaction and community engagement for our seniors. We also need to offer Seniors programs which promote purpose, dignity and pride.

Niki Best

Grand Forks is my home; I’ve been here almost 50 years. I graduated high school here, then sent my three older kids to the same school. I now have two more at Talking Little Feet, where I sit as a member on the PAC, I have grown in this community and grown this community.

I know this town; from our most vulnerable to the inside of City Hall. I have seen us thrive and struggle, and pull together as a community in the face of disaster. Though we have lost a lot over the years, I see people working hard to come back, to rebuild our downtown and see Grand Forks prosper.

Our town has a large population of seniors that play a vital part to our community. They contribute their valuable and endless time in volunteering everywhere we need them, from our Community Food Bank to our amazing Auxiliary Thrift Store. We need to take care of them, they are our opportunity to learn, they are cherished parts of our history.

I have worked alongside so many of you, forming The Black Train Bridge Society to preserve a local landmark and make it accessible for both our youth and our seniors, to building displays at the Boundary Museum. I know what great things our community can accomplish together. I have seen it and been part of it.

It can be challenging to work with a group, I have learned to listen and accommodate different views and experiences.

As the owner and operator of a local business I am invested in seeing our valley succeed. My business is safety; it’s my job to be rational and practical. Every problem is an opportunity to build solutions.

Neil Krog

My name is Neil Krog, I and my wife Andrea have lived in Grand Forks for 34 years. We drove through town on our honeymoon and fell in love with the city. At the first opportunity we packed and moved here. The Boundary area is an incredible place to live, small town feel, nature at every turn and awesome people. I served as a paramedic in our city for 10 years, I also operated a private post-secondary training agency. I am now the owner operator of a catering company.

I have served as a member of council for 24 years. During that time, I was also privileged to represent the City on the Regional District Board and the West Kootenay Hospital District Board.

When it comes to platforms. Everyone wants the same thing a vibrant, community. Clean/water. Fiscal responsibility. Variety of housing. Recreational activities. Self-sustainability. A safe community. A fully functional hospital. Increased educational opportunities. The list is endless. In the world of local government, there are no magic wands, to move forward you need to persevere and continue pushing and striving for a better community. I have been there and done that. And understand the process and restrictions.

What is my platform?

Simple – Do what is best for the city as a whole and its residents.

A better question is, what am I not going to do?

I will not bow to special interest groups (including other levels of government) I will not make a decision just to be popular.

I will not hesitate to make decisions that are unpopular with some people, if it’s in the best interest of the community.

I do not support projects that just enable a destructive lifestyle, but rather projects that help people move forward. Ones that benefit the city and its residents.

Patrick O’Doherty

Asking for your Vote

I am seeking your support for City Councilor for Grand Forks

I have lived and operated my own business in Grand Forks for 52 Years.

I have been on Grand Forks City Council for 25 years.

I have chaired committee’s dealing with Electrical, Finance, Water, Sewer and Parks.

I am currently a member and a Past Director of the Grand Forks Legion.

Some of my Goals, if I am elected:

1) I want to support our seniors, Advocate for more housing for struggling seniors.

2) Get our Hospital back to 7 days/ 24 Hour operation.

3) I will support housing affordability for working, low income citizens.

4) I want the City to become more User Friendly: I will support the new Community Centre Plan Referendum.

5) I will promote our Downtown Local Business.

In closing, I have the experience. I am asking for your Support.

Please Vote!

Vote for Patrick O’Doherty for City Council.

Rod Zielinski

My name is Rod Zielinski and I would like your vote for city council.

For those that I haven’t met yet, I would like to tell you a bit about myself. My wife and I own a small acreage in area D of the RDKB. It is a wonderful spot and is one of the reasons we chose to retire here in Grand Forks. We have 3 grown children that have brought us 8 grandchildren that we get to spoil. We enjoy our retirement here not only because it is a beautiful valley, but it is also filled with caring and amazing people.

My past experience includes 14 years as a Councillor in the M.D. of Pincher Creek, Alberta, I was a union employee for the City of Grand Forks for 5 years and I had a 7-month term contract as the City Utilities Manager.

From what I have seen, we need a better focus on our aging infrastructure. Projects to replace our pipes and roads should be predictable, planned and budgeted appropriately.

The lack of housing is probably one of the most important issues that council should address. I believe a housing committee should be created to look at all types of housing that we need in our community. They would be tasked to ensure projects get completed and have some idea of what other opportunities are out there for other vacant city land.

We must always keep in mind that the taxpayer can handle only so much. We do not want to tax people out of their homes so we must spend every dollar wisely.

Our city issues are many and some very complex but with good leadership and community involvement, our City can tackle anything.

Please follow me at Rod Z at the City on Facebook.

Zak Eburne Stoodley

I am a sixth generation, lifelong resident of Grand Forks. Over the years I have been part of many boards, owned businesses, and taken courses on business management, marketing, general insurance. I have volunteered for many events.

The past four years I have had the honour of serving you. If elected I look forward to:

-Continue working with Interior Health to staff the hospital.

-Continue to support Community Futures, Chamber of Commerce and Discover Grand Forks with economic development.

-Continue talks with BC Housing about locations for their project and a possible collaboration with Whole Way House.

-Continue supporting development proposals.

-Continue to address safety concerns.

-See the completion of flood protection zone design planning.

-Continue infrastructure repair/upgrades and supporting grants to expedite the process.

Some accomplishments I was part of during the last four years:

-Successfully found and hired our current CAO.

-Negotiated Raven Place.

-Approved or supported numerous development and zoning applications, including town houses, duplexes and fourplexes.

-Negotiated the OIB partnership.

-Addition of transient liaison.

-Increased the cities communications to the public.

I would love to see the community center come to fruition. Doing some research, it should be possible to build a center for less than 16 million. I would encourage the pursuit grant and other funding opportunities.

As always, I will take my position seriously. I will also continue my close relationship with my constituents, answering their questions and sincerely listening to their concerns.

VOTE OCT 15th

