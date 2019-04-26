Grand Forks denied $3 million in flood aid

Grand Forks will not be receiving nearly $3 million in federal and provincial aid, the Boundary Flood Recovery team announced last week.

On Thursday, the BFR team announced the city’s application to the Natural Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP) was unsuccessful. That grant application for $3 million in funding would have included a diking project for the east side of downtown, a storm sewer main, and a pump station for storm water. The flood recovery team applied for the grant last summer.

The project would have been funded three ways, between the federal and provincial governments and the City of Grand Forks.

“Despite the failure of the grant application, Boundary Flood Recovery will continue to seek out other funding for the project,” the BFR team said in an announcement.

This grant application was the smaller of the two the flood recovery team is currently pursuing. The larger Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) grant is for some $49 million and includes proposals for “buying out” some flood affected properties. The grant application was submitted in January, and at the time flood recovery officials expected an answer this May.