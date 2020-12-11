Councillor-elect Everett Baker (centre) will be sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 15 instead of Monday, Dec. 14. Also pictured are Baker’s daughter Christine Anne (left) and city Corporate Officer Daniel Drexler (right). Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Councillor-elect Everett Baker (centre) will be sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 15 instead of Monday, Dec. 14. Also pictured are Baker’s daughter Christine Anne (left) and city Corporate Officer Daniel Drexler (right). Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks delays councillor-elect Baker’s swearing-in

City hall said the scheduling blip stems from the Local Government Act

Councillor-elect Everett Baker will be sworn in a day later than expected owing to a legislative technicality, city hall told The Gazette Friday, Dec. 11.

READ MORE: Baker wins Grand Forks byelection

Baker’s inauguration had been scheduled for city council’s next meeting Monday, Dec. 14. City hall had assumed this would satisfy sections of the Local Government Act dealing with municipal elections.

Deputy Chief Election Officer (CEO) Kevin McKinnon reaches for the latest polling results in Grand Forks’ council byelection Saturday, Dec. 5, as CEO Patti Ferguson and election worker Jennifer Fenn look on. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Deputy Chief Election Officer (CEO) Kevin McKinnon reaches for the latest polling results in Grand Forks’ council byelection Saturday, Dec. 5, as CEO Patti Ferguson and election worker Jennifer Fenn look on. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Act provides for a nine-day period after an election when the city is required to follow up on judicial reviews of contested polling results, as in the case of close elections, Corporate Officer Kevin McKinnon explained. Baker’s swearing-in has been delayed until Tuesday, Dec. 15 because the judicial review period began the day after last Saturday’s election (Dec.5) rather than the day of, according to the act.

“We are held to that timeline,” McKinnon said, adding that city hall realized the scheduling conflict earlier this week.

The city does not anticipate that anyone will file for a judicial review of the byelection, he continued.

Baker won the council byelection against candidate Ian Mitchell by a vote of 433 to 228, according to results released by Chief Election Officer Patti Ferguson.

Baker will sit for his first council meeting in the New Year, barring an ad-hoc council meeting called by the mayor, McKinnon said.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CityCity CouncilCity HallGrand ForksMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases
Next story
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

Councillor-elect Everett Baker (centre) will be sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 15 instead of Monday, Dec. 14. Also pictured are Baker’s daughter Christine Anne (left) and city Corporate Officer Daniel Drexler (right). Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks delays councillor-elect Baker’s swearing-in

City hall said the scheduling blip stems from the Local Government Act

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

This map covers numbers from January to Nov. 30. A separate map showing additional numbers between Nov. 30 and Dec. 10 is linked in the story. Map: BC Centre for Disease Control
Seventy-one cases of COVID-19 to Nov. 30 in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows numbers of cases for local areas

Cannabis growers in the Slocan Valley are forming a co-op with plans to build a processing facility. Photo: Community Futures Central Kootenay
Processing co-op planned for Slocan Valley cannabis growers

Nearly 50 growers are banding together

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The total of cases in the region is now at 2,502

The Grand Forks Choral Society (GFCS) unveiled its virtual Christmas concert Wednesday, Dec. 9. Photo courtesy of the GFCS’s Gary Cuthbert.
Grand Forks Choral Society unveils digital Christmas concert

‘We did it hugely for the seniors’ centres,’ said producer Gary Cuthbert

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 2017

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Reverend Dyck

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

McKinney Place now has 40 cases since the outbreak began on Sunday. (photo of McKinney Place taken in winter)
40 cases in five days at South Okanagan long-term care facility

Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH

Most Read