Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy was in Grand Forks on Tuesday to visit Play School Platoon, one of 53 child care centres in the province to participate in a universal low-cast child care program. Families will pay only $200 per month per child. Pictured, Conroy with Play School Platoon owner Yvonne Coupland, who applied to have her daycare as part of the pilot project. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks daycare now part of universal childcare program

The spaces will now cost a maximum of $200 per month.

Several families in Grand Forks will now pay just $200 per month for childcare, after a local daycare was selected to participate in an affordable childcare pilot project for the next 18 months.

Play School Platoon is one of 53 child care centres that will now offer child care for just $200 per month per child. It is a multi-ages, home-based licensed facility that offers care for eight children.

Katrine Conroy, Minster of Children and Family Development, was at Play School Platoon on Tuesday to see the daycare and chat with owner Yvonne Coupland.

Conroy said she was thrilled with the project, and noted the province is testing the low-cost daycare project in communities and daycares of various sizes.

“We have to make sure [universal child care] works in small towns as well as it does in big centres,” Conroy said. A committee whittled down over 300 applications to the 53 selected, and chose a mix of sole-proprietor, non-profit, large group and home-based care faculties, she said. Another priority were centres that were inclusive of children with extra or specialized needs.

“This is a prototype, it’s our way of figuring out of this will work,” Conroy added.

The affordable child care pilot will run for 18 months, and was effective at Play School Platoon from Nov. 1.

Coupland applied for the pilot project earlier this year, and said there was a time between when her daycare was approved and when she could tell her clients when it was tough to bite her tongue. But the reaction from families who will be benefiting was worth it, she said.

“It was a big surprise for the parents,” Coupland said. “The parents had questions, asking ‘This is for every month, not just this month?’ and saying yes, for 18 months. They were pretty excited.”

Conroy said the pilot project is partially federally funded, and said she is optimistic that once B.C. can show the benefits of affordable universal childcare, it will keep it going.

“When you add up how much [parents] save, it is huge,” Coupland said. “In this town, it’s a small mortgage payment.”

Although the eight spaces in Grand Forks are now full, there is other assistance for families with an income of less than $111,000 per year: parents may access the Affordable Child Care Benefit, which provides up to $1,250 a month per child.

Previous story
Early data suggests no spike in pot-impaired driving after legalization: police
Next story
Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi’s killing

Just Posted

Grand Forks daycare now part of universal childcare program

The spaces will now cost a maximum of $200 per month.

Children’s books needed for Christmas hampers

Considering donating some books this Christmas.

Good fencing makes good neighbours— especially when your neighbours are bears

Workshop in Pass Creek this weekend to promote benefits of proper protection for livestock

Castlegar daycare selected for universal childcare pilot program

MLA Katrine Conroy presents letter of acceptance to the program to the Children’s Centre at Selkirk College

Kootenay employers ready to meet job seekers at Black Press career fair

Dozens of companies will attend the event on Nov. 15 at the Ktunaxa Nation Building in Cranbrook

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at B.C. naval base

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing

Many of the missing are elderly and from Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 to the north of Paradise.

Canfor to buy 70 per cent stake in Swedish Vida Group for $580 million

The privately held company has nine sawmills in southern Sweden with an annual production capacity of 1.1 billion board feet.

Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi’s killing

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor is recommending the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Mixing business and family: Trudeau turns to Singapore ancestors to widen trade

Trudeau’s ancestor, Esther Bernard, born Farquhar (1796-1838) was the daughter of Major-General William Farquhar (1774-1839), the first British Resident and Commandant of Singapore.

Baloney Meter: Will tougher penalties for gang members make Canada safer?

Since 2013, gang-related homicides in Canada’s largest cities have almost doubled

Early data suggests no spike in pot-impaired driving after legalization: police

Some departments said it’s too early to provide data, others said initial numbers suggest stoned driving isn’t on the rise

Most Read