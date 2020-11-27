Rara Avis Dancers’ Michele Cipressi received a civic arts grant from the City of Grand Forks and Gallery2. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Rara Avis Dancers’ Michele Cipressi received a civic arts grant from the City of Grand Forks and Gallery2. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks dance company gets 2020 civic arts grant

Director Michele Cipressi said the money will go to costumes for world and folk dance performances

A Grand Forks dance instructor was given a $1,000 arts grant by city hall and the city’s art gallery, gallery2.

The funding partners award annual civic arts grants to promote arts and culture in Grand Forks and the Boundary. Grants are awarded by jury, according to a letter by gallery2’s curator and art director, Tim van Wyk.

READ MORE: Grand Forks art gallery taking submissions for annual grant, suggests pandemic theme for 2020

Michele who has taught world and folk dance in the community for 20 years, said she was “very pleased” to get this year’s grant on behalf of her company, Rara Avis Dancers.

The money will go toward costumes for the world and folk dance performances she directs. Every dance performance requires specific, meticulously designed costumes Cipressi said are produced by local seamstresses, Claudia Kley and Irina Makortoff.

Michele Cipressi holds a $1,000 check payable to her dance company, Rara Avis Dancers, Friday, Nov. 27. The money comes from a civic arts grant put up by city hall and Gallery2. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Michele Cipressi holds a $1,000 check payable to her dance company, Rara Avis Dancers, Friday, Nov. 27. The money comes from a civic arts grant put up by city hall and Gallery2. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Cipressi stressed that her company observes “points of respect” in representing other people’s cultures through dance.

“You can’t touch on a North American white woman teaching folk and world dance without visiting the topic of cultural appropriation,” she told The Gazette.

“It’s a subject I’ve spent countless hours researching and discussing among the people of the cultures that I’m working with and staging dances from.”

“We’re not just slapping costumes on and dancing to music,” she continued, highlighting the significance of authenticity in her work.

“If I’m going to be staging a dance that comes from a Muslim culture, I will make sure that, in that whole entire dance show, there’s not a scantily-clad belly dance piece — just because it would be starkly at odds with the cultural value of modesty. And it would cause confusion, which is really the biggest problem.”

Cipressi said she hopes to showcase three recitals in 2021 featuring folk dances from North Africa and the Levant. She added that she wants to see more men on stage, noting that dance tends to appeal mostly to local women.

“I’m teaching world and folk dance. And folk dance is for and of the people. It’s not an elitist dance form: It’s open to everyone,” she said.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtsArts and cultureCultureDanceGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PMOops: Trudeau’s office releases account of him scolding O’Toole before it happens

Just Posted

Grand Forks’ Roly Russell met with The Gazette after he was named Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development Thursday, Nov. 26. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
NDP’s Roly Russell named secretary for rural development

Russell formerly represented rural Grand Forks on the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s elected board

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

1,538 total cases, 399 are active, ten in hospital

A B.C. Supreme Court Judge ordered a Grand Forks couple to remove their trailer from its last known whereabouts at a Granby Road beach. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks couple leave Bare Ass Beach after court injunction

The pair had been in a long and contentious dispute with city hall since last Spring

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy has been appointed B.C. Forestry Minister.
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. Minister of Forests

Katrine Conroy changes cabinet roles

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

Hospitalizations reach more than 300 across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

2020
Urban wildlife Part VI: The East Kootenay birds of autumn

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2020. Part VI.

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read