Grand Forks Curling Centre closes after blown fuse

Power is back on at the Grand Forks Curling Centre after a fire scare disrupted play Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3.
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Chief George Seigler said staff and curlers reported a strong smell of smoke and burnt wires at around 1:30 p.m.
Electrical contractor Andy Mallach quickly found that a fuse had blown in an electrical panel inside the building’s mechanical room. Mallach was still determining what caused the blowout when the lights came back on shortly before 2:40 p.m.
The rink was closed when The Gazette left shortly before 3 o’clock. Curling could resume as early Wednesday evening, if Mallach and RDKB officials are satisfied that the ice is safe to play on, facility manager Paul Keys said.
