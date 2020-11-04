Grand Forks Curling Centre closes after blown fuse

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called out to the rink, but there was no fire

Power is back on at the Grand Forks Curling Centre after a fire scare disrupted play Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Chief George Seigler said staff and curlers reported a strong smell of smoke and burnt wires at around 1:30 p.m.

Electrical contractor Andy Mallach quickly found that a fuse had blown in an electrical panel inside the building’s mechanical room. Mallach was still determining what caused the blowout when the lights came back on shortly before 2:40 p.m.

Curlers left their rocks on the ice at the Grand Forks Curling Centre before leaving the building Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The rink was closed when The Gazette left shortly before 3 o’clock. Curling could resume as early Wednesday evening, if Mallach and RDKB officials are satisfied that the ice is safe to play on, facility manager Paul Keys said.

