Grand Forks court sees co-accused appear on charges related to allegedly violent incident

The co-accused appeared separately on Tuesday, Dec. 14

Two men accused in connection with an allegedly violent incident in Grand Forks made separate first appearances at the city courthouse Tuesday, Dec. 14.

READ MORE: Grand Forks man allegedly assaults paramedics, takes up sword in armed stand-off

READ MORE: Grand Forks man gets house arrest after assaulting former partner

Both of the accused were respectively charged this month with assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The Crown alleges that the co-accused committed the offenses in Grand Forks on Oct. 4.

Judge Craig Sicotte put their matters forward to Grand Forks’ next remand date on Jan. 11, giving each man time to consult legal advice.

Neither of the co-accused has retained legal counsel or entered a plea.

 

