Grand Forks court sees co-accused appear on charges related to allegedly violent incident

Two men accused in connection with an allegedly violent incident in Grand Forks made separate first appearances at the city courthouse Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Both of the accused were respectively charged this month with assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The Crown alleges that the co-accused committed the offenses in Grand Forks on Oct. 4.
Judge Craig Sicotte put their matters forward to Grand Forks’ next remand date on Jan. 11, giving each man time to consult legal advice.
Neither of the co-accused has retained legal counsel or entered a plea.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.