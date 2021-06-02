Grand Forks court hears plea in sexual assault case

The accused did not appear at the city courthouse Tuesday, June 1

The accused’s case was heard by Judge Robert Brown on Tuesday, June 1. Stock photo

A Grand Forks man pleaded not guilty to sexual assault on Tuesday, June 1.

Andrew Shione, 78, did not appear at Grand Forks provincial court when his case came before Judge Robert Brown.

The accused’s not guilty plea was entered by a lawyer who appeared on behalf of Shione’s defense counsel.

Online court documents show that Shione was charged in January, around two months after the alleged assault, which the Crown contends happened in Grand Forks.

Judge Brown then adjourned the case until June 29, when he said the court would fix a date for Shione’s trial.

