Grand Forks councilor to seek re-election

Coun. Christine Thompson will run for re-election in October, she announced at chambers Monday, Feb. 14.

If successful, Thompson would go on to serve her third four-year term, her fourth term since she was first elected to council in 2008.

“I’d been thinking about running again for a while. I’ve discussed it with my husband and my children and I have their support,” she told The Gazette Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Looking ahead to this fall’s election, Thompson said she’d use her spot on council to forge ahead with the city’s flood works.

“I’d like to see DMAF completed and I want to see North Ruckle developed into what council decides,” she said.

To her last point, Thompson said she liked recent proposals from staff for floodplain restoration and wildlife reclamation in North Ruckle, east of the Second Street Bridge. The West side of Ruckle would make for great park space, perhaps with an educational centre of some kind, she added.

Coun. Everett Baker announced in January that he would make a bid for the 2022 mayoral race. No other candidacies have been announced as of this week.

