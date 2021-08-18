Grand Forks council plans to welcome public Sept. 20

You will be able to attend council meetings again in person starting next month

If you’ve missed attending Grand Forks city council meetings in person, mark Sept. 20 on your calendar.

That’s the date the city expects council chambers will once again be open to the public, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. However, things aren’t expected to be exactly the same as before.

Corporate officer Daniel Drexler said this week that the number of people who will be allowed into the chamber, and how far apart they’ll have to sit apart, will be better established based on the COVID situation at the time.

“Depending on what’s going on in five weeks, we may be able to open it up more, or have to keep it minimal with six-feet spacing,” he said. “We will be able to adapt as the situation evolves.”

Council has recently been meeting in a combination of in-person and video link.

“It’s been difficult, but it’s opened up a new path of electronic meetings,” city manager Duncan Redfearn said. “Although not ideal, it’s been convenient for some people to sit at their desk and present to council.”