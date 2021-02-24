Grand Forks Conservation Officers want pet owners to be aware of area predators

Dogs have been recently been attacked and killed by wild animals near Saddle Lake

Conservation officers (COs) are warning Grand Forks and area residents to mind their pets following a series of attacks this month by wild predators.

Grand Forks CO Mark Walkosky said a cougar in early February attacked and killed a family dog on College Road, near the city side of Hardy Mountain. The incident went unreported until recently, he said, adding that a cougar has since been reported stalking another area dog.

Walkosky and fellow CO Kyle Bueckert attended the second call, making several searches which found no traces of the cat.

“It’s likely that the cougar could return to the residential area along GN and College roads,” he said, advising pet owners to keep a close eye on their furry family members whenever they go outside.

The warning comes amid recent attacks on dogs by Saddle Lake area coyotes. Two dogs, each let outside to relieve themselves, were set upon by what Walkoksky called “a small pack of coyotes.” Both dogs survived, though one needed veterinary treatment for its wounds, he said.

Coyotes are more territorial through February and March, which Walksosky explained is their natural breeding season. The coyote pack may have been defending their dens and were not necessarily trying to kill the dogs for food, he said.

Walkosky is encouraging Boundary residents to immediately report all dangerous wildlife sightings or attacks as well as suspected poachers and polluters to the 24-hour RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

