Grand Forks claims Firefighters and First Responders trophy

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue won the grand championship of the inaugural Firefighters and First Responders Games. The team included Tyler Thate, Christopher Seitz, Kaitlyn Green, Kevin Althey, Dean Chiason and Brandon Makarowski

Greenwood Founders Day people enjoyed a little fun and games between colleagues in the region’s first responder community.

Firefighters from Greenwood, Christina Lake, Midway and Grand Forks put their skills to the test on Saturday for the inaugural Firefighters and First Responders Games in Lions Park. Teams were put through their paces in a series of skill-testing challenges, including an obstacle course where participants had to step quickly on a ladder, vault over a barrier, fill a bucket with water and run around pylons to dump it in a barrel.

They also did a relay known as “make or break,” where a firefighter had to hook up a hose and hit a ball off a pylon so another could run and tag another to drag away a training dummy.

But the real entertainment was in tug-of-war, where the teams faced off in a show of strength to see who would get pulled into a pool of water.

All the while, teams traded friendly barbs and jokes on who was better.

By the time it was all over, Grand Forks was the overall champion, winning two out of three events, only losing in tug-of-war, winning a trophy and barbecue.

“This was all fun, nothing serious,” Grand Forks firefighter Christopher Seitz said. “No one’s getting hurt and we hope to be doing this again next year.”

It’s also really good publicity and brings positivity to the fire department.

“It’s being active in the community and being involved, and all those things,” said Greenwood Deputy Fire Chief Pat Sheppard. “It can be really taxing being a firefighter. Time away from work and family. To see the community come around you in this, that’s really cool.”

The games were created by Founders Day organizers, said Greenwood Fire Chief Roy Terashita. All the participating fire/rescue groups had to do was find six members to make up a team.

Christina Lake Fire Department’s team got dragged into the water by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.