Grand Forks Fire/Rescue won the grand championship of the inaugural Firefighters and First Responders Games. The team included Tyler Thate, Christopher Seitz, Kaitlyn Green, Kevin Althey, Dean Chiason and Brandon Makarowski

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue won the grand championship of the inaugural Firefighters and First Responders Games. The team included Tyler Thate, Christopher Seitz, Kaitlyn Green, Kevin Althey, Dean Chiason and Brandon Makarowski

Grand Forks claims Firefighters and First Responders trophy

Games a showcase of skills and community spirit

Greenwood Founders Day people enjoyed a little fun and games between colleagues in the region’s first responder community.

Firefighters from Greenwood, Christina Lake, Midway and Grand Forks put their skills to the test on Saturday for the inaugural Firefighters and First Responders Games in Lions Park. Teams were put through their paces in a series of skill-testing challenges, including an obstacle course where participants had to step quickly on a ladder, vault over a barrier, fill a bucket with water and run around pylons to dump it in a barrel.

They also did a relay known as “make or break,” where a firefighter had to hook up a hose and hit a ball off a pylon so another could run and tag another to drag away a training dummy.

But the real entertainment was in tug-of-war, where the teams faced off in a show of strength to see who would get pulled into a pool of water.

All the while, teams traded friendly barbs and jokes on who was better.

By the time it was all over, Grand Forks was the overall champion, winning two out of three events, only losing in tug-of-war, winning a trophy and barbecue.

“This was all fun, nothing serious,” Grand Forks firefighter Christopher Seitz said. “No one’s getting hurt and we hope to be doing this again next year.”

Games like this have many reasons, said Greenwood Fire Chief

It’s also really good publicity and brings positivity to the fire department.

“It’s being active in the community and being involved, and all those things,” said Greenwood Deputy Fire Chief Pat Sheppard. “It can be really taxing being a firefighter. Time away from work and family. To see the community come around you in this, that’s really cool.”

The games were created by Founders Day organizers, said Greenwood Fire Chief Roy Terashita. All the participating fire/rescue groups had to do was find six members to make up a team.

Photos by Karen McKinley

firefighters

 

Christina Lake Fire Department’s team got dragged into the water by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

Christina Lake Fire Department’s team got dragged into the water by Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

“Make or Break,” a relay race testing the speed, skill and coordination of firefighters included a pair of firefighters hooking up a hose to a water pump and aiming it to knock a ball off a pylon. The race also included team members tagging off to drag a training dummy across a field.

“Make or Break,” a relay race testing the speed, skill and coordination of firefighters included a pair of firefighters hooking up a hose to a water pump and aiming it to knock a ball off a pylon. The race also included team members tagging off to drag a training dummy across a field.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Record-breaking heat sweeps Northwest Territories
Next story
Investigation continues a year after Langley spree shooting

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

A midway firefighter dunks his bucket in to a pool during the obstacle course portion of the games.
Grand Forks claims Firefighters and First Responders trophy

B.C.’s ombudsperson says the province’s plan to apologize for the detention of Doukhobor children in the 1950s is a “momentous step,” but he’s calling out the attorney general for remaining vague about compensation. Approximately 200 children were apprehended and confined at a former tuberculosis sanatorium in New Denver between 1953 and 1959. (Office of the Ombudsperson BC)
Doukhobor kids taken from homes in 1950s deserve compensation: report

Image: RCMP logo
Castlegar man charged with arson