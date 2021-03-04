Cat defenders Kimberly Feeny (left) and Zeke Sijohn (centre) stand beside Councillor Neil Krog after signing a lease at city hall for the Boundary Helping Hands’ cat shelter. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Cat defenders Kimberly Feeny (left) and Zeke Sijohn (centre) stand beside Councillor Neil Krog after signing a lease at city hall for the Boundary Helping Hands’ cat shelter. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ city hall leases vacant home for cat shelter

Boundary Helping Hands’ Chair Kimberly Feeny said the shelter hopes to start adopting cats soon

Grand Forks is one step closer to getting a designated cat shelter, thanks to the hard work of a non-profit society and a city councillor who wanted to help neighbourhood strays.

Kimberly Feeny, who has long led efforts to help city and regional district area cats, recently made headlines when she and her friends rescued a colony of 20 feral cats from a rural Grand Forks property. Now the chair of the Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society (Helping Hands), Feeny said the organization plans to temporarily set up shop at a flood-damaged vacant home they recently leased from city hall.

WATCH: Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

The home at 6932 2nd St. was recently broken into by people who left it a mess. Meanwhile, the water damaged structure is probably headed for demolition this summer, according to Justin Dinsdale, who oversees the North Ruckle buyout program that acquired the home.

“As long as we’ve got clean rooms for the cats, that’s all we need,” Feeny said, who set about cleaning the place up with society member Zeke Sijohn.

Boundary Helping Hands’ Zeke Sijohn (left) high-fives Chairperson Kimberly Feeny outside the society’s soon-to-be cat shelter on Grand Forks’ 2nd Street on Thursday, March 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Boundary Helping Hands’ Zeke Sijohn (left) high-fives Chairperson Kimberly Feeny outside the society’s soon-to-be cat shelter on Grand Forks’ 2nd Street on Thursday, March 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Feeny said Helpings Hand needed to move after a ring-worm scare at its current digs — a heated RV outside Feeny’s home. The rescues turned out not have ring worm, but the prospect of having to quarantine infected cats underscored the need for more space, she explained.

Councillor Krog, who owns four cats with his wife Andrea, said he helped Feeny pitch Helping Hands’ plan to eventually move into the animal shelter on Donaldson Drive, which operates under the auspices of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB). Meanwhile, he helped Feeny work out the society’s lease which she signed at city hall Thursday, March 4.

The city granted the lease on the conditions that Helping Hands provide for water and electricity at the temporary shelter and take out liability insurance for the property. Krog said he would pay for FortisBC to turn the electricity back on. He was still negotiating an insurance policy as of Thursday afternoon.

The shelter will start arranging adoptions by appointment once volunteers have finished fixing up the home, Feeny said. The society charges $150 per adoption, which Feeny said doesn’t cover the roughly $200 veterinary bill for cats’ spaying/neutering and de-worming. Many rescued cats need further treatment before they can be adopted out, which Feeny said is also very costly.

The society plans to raise funds through a silent auction via Facebook later this spring, she said.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animal Sheltersanimal welfareCatsGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
36 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health
Next story
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Just Posted

Cat defenders Kimberly Feeny (left) and Zeke Sijohn (centre) stand beside Councillor Neil Krog after signing a lease at city hall for the Boundary Helping Hands’ cat shelter. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ city hall leases vacant home for cat shelter

Boundary Helping Hands’ Chair Kimberly Feeny said the shelter hopes to start adopting cats soon

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
36 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

Christopher Blair McLean appeared at the Grand Forks courthouse on Wednesday, March 3. File photo
Greenwood man won’t stand trial for alleged city assault

The man was awaiting trial in Grand Forks

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

Third-grader Hudson Adrian (left) on Wednesday, Feb. 24, poses with fourth-graders Josh Hlookoff (centre) and Jaylen Dekteroff at Hutton Elementary’s Pink Shirt Day parade. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
WATCH — Grand Forks’ elementaries support Pink Shirt Day

The annual celebration of kindness puts paid to the idea that bullying was ever cool

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends deadline for tourism, small business COVID-19 grants

Business owners expect months more of lost revenues

Most Read