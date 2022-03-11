Grand Forks city council, staff preparing for Canada Rocks Fest

Canada Rocks was last held in Grand Forks in August 2019. Photo: Facebook - Canada Rocks Fest

City hall is preparing to accommodate this summer’s outdoor music festival, Canada Rock Fest (CRF).

A city council resolution Monday, March 7, laid the groundwork for a temporary use permit allowing event organizer Chuck Varibioff to host the festival at his city property. The same resolution grants CRF the exclusive use of James Donaldson and Dick Bartlett parks for tenting and RV parking during the festival.

Appearing before the committee of the whole via Zoom, Varibioff said CRF had outgrown the ball diamond at James Donaldson Park, the sight of many past festivals.

“We want to use the ballpark, if possible, for tenting. Just tenting and nothing else. There’d be no vehicles and no spikes will be driven into the field,” he said.

Hosting the festival at his own property behind the Silver Kettle retirement home would allow more time for set up and take down and would allow more space for ticket holders who preferred to maintain social distancing.

Coun. Everett Baker asked if Varibioff had spoken to the management at Silver Kettle.

“I know us older people like to rock just as much as the young ones, but I’m concerned about the seniors’ residents there,” Baker said.

Varibioff said he had Silver Kettle’s blessing. One resident would likely complain about the noise, “but that resident complains about everything,” he added.

Danna O’Donnell, director of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s Area D, cautioned Varibioff that tents should be spiked into the ground, even if they were on an irrigated playing field. Both agreed that city staff could use spray paint to indicate in-ground irrigation and electrical lines, saving them from spikes.

Council passed its resolution unanimously at its regular meeting at chambers.

