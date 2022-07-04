Grand Forks city council receives update from Boundary Museum

The museum reopened in May after several years of closures

Grand Forks city council received an update on the Boundary Museum from Blair Macgregor and Danial Koochin, executive board members, in a meeting on June 27.

The museum reopened on May 21 after being closed for some time.

Macgregor said the museum will soon be charging a rate for visitors, rather than the previous by-donation fee.

There will be adult, student, and senior rates.

Macgregeor also noted the museum was excited to host the Canada Day celebration on July 1.

Other events, such as weddings, have been booked at the museum.

The museum board has attended several community meetings, such as the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce AGM.

Staff has been cleaning up exhibits to prepare for the new season.

New technology for staff has also been provided, as well as a new office system.

Koochin explained they have hired four new staff members, including a summer student.

“It’s been a considerable amount of work to find people to work within our budget, but we’ve definitely found some pretty qualified individuals.”

Councilor Cathy Korolek commented on the progress the museum has made in the face of hardship.

“I am just thrilled with the progress you have made, and where you’re heading. Its been a long, hard road, and I just feel you’re on the right track.”

