Grand Forks city council passes regulations for street vendors

Regulations will not apply to vendors on Market Avenue, Farmers’ Market

City council on Monday, May 17, approved short-term regulations applying to street vendors operating within city limits.

The regulations are based on a staff report requested by council earlier this month.

The regulations do not amount to city bylaws, nor will they apply to vendors already participating in the Market on Market pedestrian zone or those participating in council-approved events like the Farmers’ Market. There will be no changes to existing zoning bylaws that apply to vendors operating on private property.

Non-exempt vendors must apply to city hall for a $75 annual licence before they can ply their wares, including food trucks not already covered by city business licences, according to council’s resolution.

“That makes sure that we meet with vendors before they set up on city property or private property. That allows us to talk about things like garbage bins, generator noise and parking spots before they get a chance to get set up,” Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn told council.

The city will make 10 spots available to licenced vendors on a daily first-come, first-serve basis, including Gyro Park, the BMX track, the city campground, the Skate Park and the Disc Golf Course. Vendors are required to maintain all provincial COVID-19 restrictions and to provide for their own needs, including electric power, bathroom facilities, garbage cans and their removal, he added.

The resolution was moved by Coun. Cathy Korolek and seconded by Coun. Everett Baker. Mayor and council then voted unanimously in favour.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BylawsCity CouncilCity HallGrand Forks