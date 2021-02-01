Grand Forks city council gives early approval for two 2021 budget requests

The public works building needs a new roof, and the city needs to start installing new security equipment, staff recommended

City council at chambers Monday, Jan. 25, voted to give early budget approval to two projects totaling $430,000.

Staff reported that the city’s public works yard at 130 Industrial Way needs a new roof, for which staff recommended council commit $400,000 in the 2021 budget. The report also recommended that staff set aside $30,000 for the installation of “security equipment” to be trained on city property.

Speaking to the state of the roof over the public works building, project manager Justin Dinsdale said, “the roof has systemically failed, which means that it’s leaking pretty much everywhere.”

The liquid asphalt roof is sitting atop a membrane that cannot be repaired because any patchwork would likely come off in the wind. Dinsdale added that the public works building is partly inaccessible where wet drywall is at risk of falling from the ceiling. The water damage is being handled by city contractor, Hydra Clean, he said.

Next, Corporate Officer Daniel Drexler said that by approving the expenditure for security equipment, “we’d have our sites at least monitored sooner, rather than later.” Council had approved increased security measures after city properties were vandalized last year, he said.

Council unanimously voted to approve both budget requests.

