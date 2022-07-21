Grand Forks city council debates rezoning and OCP amendment

The rezoning would allow a U-Haul site to be located in a residential area

Grand Forks city council discussed rezoning for a property that may be turned into a U-Haul location in a meeting on June 11.

The site is at 1980 68th Ave. in Grand Forks.

It was recommended that council do a first and second reading of this recommendation. Staff also recommended that council hold a public feedback session to hear what residents would like to say about it.

The proponent wants to operate a U-Haul business out of the site, which would make the area more industrial.

A zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan amendment would be required.

This will be the first amendment to the Official Community Plan (OCP.)

Coun. Everett Baker said he did not think this property should be rezoned.

“I personally think that this is not the appropriate place for it,” he said. “I think we’re kind of defeating the purpose of having an OCP and all of a sudden having to amend it for this purpose.”

Coun. Neil Krog supports the rezoning.

“When you drive past there, it’s always been commercial. You’ve got Tomkat sitting right there with tonnes of vehicles, in their yard and into the next commercial property. So it’s not putting it in the middle of a residential area, it’s always been there,” he said. “I think it would be an awesome place for it.”

Coun. Cathy Korolek agreed with Baker that the property is not a good location for a U-Haul site. “I think it’s a terrible place for it. We’re trying to build up neighbourhoods and encourage these nodes.”

Coun. Christine Thompson said that although council has their opinions on the matter, the public should have a say. “I think it’s a service that is needed. I’m not convinced that’s the right location. Having said that, let’s let the public have their say.”

Mayor Brian Taylor said that he does not think council should proceed with a first and second reading of the recommendation, since council mostly agrees that the rezoning and OCP amendment is not a good idea.

Council voted to take the motion to first and second reading.

