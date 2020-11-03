Grand Forks City council approves permit for winter homeless shelter

The permit passed by a split decision at a special meeting at city hall

Mayor Brian Taylor and councillors Thompson and Moslin voted to approve a permit to run a homeless shelter at the Old Hardy View Lodge this winter. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

City Council approved a six-month permit for a homeless shelter at the Old Hardy View Lodge at a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Mayor Brian Taylor and councillors Christine Thompson and Christopher Moslin voted to approve the permit, against councillors Neil Krog and Zak Eburne-Stoodley.

The permit temporarily suspends zoning bylaws that currently don’t allow for a neighbourhood shelter.

BC Housing will fund the shelter at the Old Hardy View Lodge, which will be staffed 24/7 by Boundary Family Services (BFS).

Around 60 Grand Forks residents gave written feedback to council, according to a staff report attached to Tuesday’s agenda. Around two-thirds of respondents said they didn’t want to see an area winter shelter for homeless people, citing concerns about crime and neighbourhood safety.

The Gazette will continue to update this story.

