Donors are asked to contact program co-ordinator Darrell Hardy at 250-666-0451. File photo

Grand Forks’ Christmas hamper program collection donations until Nov. 30

The program has been helping those less fortunate in the community for the past 10 years

The Community Christmas Hamper Program has been serving the community of Grand Forks for over 10 years. Our mission is to help the less fortunate at Christmas time.We partner with the Gospel Chapel and use the facility to distribute hampers.

There were just under 200 hampers applied for in the 2019 holiday season. Families got to pick gifts for their children, which was our first time doing this. It was very well received by all parents. All the gifts are donated and collected at various spots. Grand Forks Realty collects toys, the Grand Forks Credit Union has an “angel tree” that is in their lobby, and Hannah Bees Gifts also collects gifts.

The program is supported entirely by donations and volunteers. Through generous donations from corporate, business, service groups, churches and individuals from our ccommunity and many are long-time supporters. All donors will receive a tax receipt from the Gospel Chapel.

Donations can be dropped off at the church office between Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m and 3 p.m., or mailed to Box 2528, Grand Forks, B.C., V0H 1H0. Cheques should be made out to Gospel Chapel with a memo specifying for the money is to go towards Christmas hampers.

Applications for hampers can be obtained at the Grand Forks Food Bank, Whispers of Hope, Blessings Boutique, Community Futures and Boundary Community Family Services.

We would like all applications in by Nov. 30. Pick-up day for hampers is Monday, Dec. 16, from noon to 7 p.m. For families coming to pick up their hamper and go through the toy room, we ask that only one person per family. Delivery of hampers is on Dec. 17 from 9 a.m until noon.

For people looking to volunteer or who may have inquiries is asked to call program co-ordinator Darrell Hardy at 250-666-0451, or via e-mail at gfchristmashamper@gmail.com.

And please check out our GF Community Christmas Hamper Program’s Facebook page.

