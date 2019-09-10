Grand Forks Chief Administrative Officer to leave position

Corporate officer Daniel Drexler will act as CAO until an interim replacement is appointed

City of Grand Forks Chief Administrative Officer Diane Heinrich will retire from her position at City Hall, effective this week.

According to a press release from the city, Heinrich submitted her notice to council earlier in September.

Heinrich began working with the city 12 years ago and occupied positions including administrative assistant and corporate officer before taking over at CAO in 2016.

“Council recognizes that finding the right next CAO may take several months and will bring in an interim

Administrator later this month until the search is completed,” the City stated in a press release.

In the meantime, Corporate Officer Daniel Drexler will work as acting CAO until the interim replacement has been selected.

More to come.

