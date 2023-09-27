Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce Biz to Biz networking series restarts

A networking event for business owners in Grand Forks returned last week after taking the summer off and members are excited to get back to socializing and exchanging ideas.

The monthly Biz after Biz networking series put on by Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce (BCRCC) restarted Sept. 20 at the Board Room Cafe, with downtown business owners and staff getting together for snacks, drinks and to play a few games after hours.

“We usually do our local Biz after Biz event in a place that has become a new member of the Chamber of Commerce,” said Bronwen Bird, the new executive director of BCRCC. “This is something the Chamber puts on monthly, but we take the summer months off. This is our first one since June and we have a few more planned for this year.”

The event location rotates to help welcome new members and for fellow Chamber members to come in and meet the new members in a casual atmosphere, Bird added. This is an opportunity for the business community to network with each other and talk about what’s going on in the community.

Barb Faust, co-owner of the Board Room Cafe, said she was excited to be hosting the first meeting of the Fall, adding it’s a great way to meet the business community and offer a few activities The Board Room already offers as a games establishment.

“I thought it would be great to have some board games out for people to try as icebreakers and show off what we have,” she said. “This is a great way to meet the neighbourhood as people and fellow business owners.”

