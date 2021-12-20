Grand Forks’ Canada Rock Fest to return in 2022

Grand Forks’ Canada Rock Fest is coming back in a big way, thanks in part to a large grant from the province.

Speaking to The Gazette Thursday, Dec. 16, organizer Chuck Varabioff said the festival received a $250,000 grant from Victoria’s Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund.

“The grant will be used to secure a lineup for this coming year and for booking fees and security,” Varabioff said, noting that it will likely cost more to insure the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, whatever that looks like come the Aug. 4-6 weekend.

Varabioff said he was hoping to draw an audience of around 5,000 people to his eight-acre 68th Avenue property, some distance behind Grand Forks’ Silver Kettle Village.

With the festival’s line-up still to be confirmed, Varabioff said ticketholders can look forward to Canada Rocks’ first-ever “outlaw country” night. Local bands are expected to headline a pre-event show the night before the festival kicks off, he said.

Tickets are available online, he said.

The festival was canceled in the summer of 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sunk the event again last summer.

