Grand Forks campground bylaw updates prove hot topic

Campground bylaw updates were a hot topic of discussion as council had several questions over a proposed winter caretaker, security, costs and fees. Gazette file photo
A proposal to review and update the city campground bylaws became a detailed debate over health, safety and security.
The campground policy bylaw update was on the agenda for the Sept. 11 regular council meeting. Recommendations were made during a committees-of-the-whole meeting by staff to update the bylaw. Mayor Everett Baker pointed out these recommendations are going into a draft version of the bylaw.
While voting on resolutions separately, several questions came up about recommendations to have a potential winter caretaker oversee the site after it closed for the season.
Councillor Rod Zielinski wanted to know where this caretaker could reside while on the property, seeing that heat, electrical and septic would be likely turned off and the site isn’t fully equipped to deliver utilities like electricity, water and sewer.
“I cannot support this because not only are we sticking someone in a place that’s not serviced and having all those issues, but we cannot afford any more staff increases,” he said.
He added placing a person in a trailer during the winter with no water is not an acceptable standard the city should be advertising.
He added there are many more expenditures down the road, such as maintenance of the dikes and pumping systems will add to the workloads. Water lines will freeze and heating the service kiosk would likely cost around $2,000 per billing cycle.
Alex Adams, director of Public Works explained the plan for the caretaker is to house them in a fifth wheel trailer in the campground and the city would provide power, but there would be no water and they would have to bathe or shower elsewhere.
