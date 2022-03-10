Grand Forks’ Buy-Low Foods to close this spring

Grand Forks’ Buy-Low Foods will close its doors forever on May 21, bringing to an end the grocery’s 30 years in the community.
Cathy Flynn, spokesperson for Buy-Low’s corporate office, said Thursday, March 9, that, “We are very grateful to the team in this location who have worked hard and we are supporting them through this transition to help find new opportunities in grocery retail or other employment on a case by case basis.”
Flynn did not specify why the company is shuttering the store other than to say the decision was a hard one that came about “after careful consideration.”
Forty-five people now work at the store, Flynn said.
Grand Forks’ Buy-Low Foods has been a big supporter of community initiatives, including the Boundary Community Food Bank and Gospel Chapel’s Christmas hamper program.
