Grand Forks – Boundary Shaw customers without Wi-Fi, phone for days

Shaw claims the outage is due to a wildfire in the Grand Forks area

Shaw customers have been without internet, TV and phone services across the West Boundary, Grand Forks and Christina Lake areas since Friday, July 23.

It is not known what caused the disruption or how long customers can expect to wait before services are restored. In an email to The Gazette Monday, July 26, Chethan Lakshman, Shaw’s vice president of external affairs, said only that, “the outage is related to the wildfire in the Grand Forks area.”

However, there is no wildfire in the Grand Forks area, according to the latest available data on the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

The nearest area wildfires are in Gladstone Provincial Park, some 34 kilometres north of Christina Lake, and the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, outside Osoyoos, burning at over 6,800 hectares as of 4 p.m., Monday.

Shaw technicians are meanwhile unable to repair the company’s damaged infrastructure, wherever it is, as of Shaw’s last update at 8:15 a.m.

Lakshman said he was gathering more information when The Gazette went to press.

