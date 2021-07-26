Photo: Shaw.ca

Photo: Shaw.ca

Grand Forks – Boundary Shaw customers without Wi-Fi, phone for days

Shaw claims the outage is due to a wildfire in the Grand Forks area

Shaw customers have been without internet, TV and phone services across the West Boundary, Grand Forks and Christina Lake areas since Friday, July 23.

It is not known what caused the disruption or how long customers can expect to wait before services are restored. In an email to The Gazette Monday, July 26, Chethan Lakshman, Shaw’s vice president of external affairs, said only that, “the outage is related to the wildfire in the Grand Forks area.”

However, there is no wildfire in the Grand Forks area, according to the latest available data on the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

The nearest area wildfires are in Gladstone Provincial Park, some 34 kilometres north of Christina Lake, and the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, outside Osoyoos, burning at over 6,800 hectares as of 4 p.m., Monday.

Shaw technicians are meanwhile unable to repair the company’s damaged infrastructure, wherever it is, as of Shaw’s last update at 8:15 a.m.

Lakshman said he was gathering more information when The Gazette went to press.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks

Previous story
Ferry terminal, Agrifair host B.C. COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Next story
Edgewood fire evacuation order downgraded to alert

Just Posted

Nk’Mip fire is over 6,800 ha and caused more than 600 evacuation orders. Photo: BC Wildfire
Surge of firefighters to hit Nk’Mip wildfire tomorrow

Photo: Shaw.ca
Grand Forks – Boundary Shaw customers without Wi-Fi, phone for days

Stumped by Steve Milroy is one of many pieces that can be seen on the Castlegar Sculpturewalk, which is venue No. 11 of the Columbia Basin Culture Tour that is taking place Aug. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Photo by D. Gluns)
Combine a road trip with art in the upcoming Columbia Basin Culture Tour

Smoke hangs over the air in Creston. The West Kootenay was ranked as having Canada’s worst air quality on Monday. Photo: Kelsey Yates
West Kootenay has Canada’s worst air quality