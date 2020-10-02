Grand Forks bonfire cancelled due to COVID-19

The city’s Rotary Club said it had no choice but to scrap its annual Halloween festivities

Grand Forks will not have a bonfire this Halloween, the city’s Rotary Club confirmed Friday, Oct. 2.

“Nobody’s happy about it,” club president Grant Hill told The Gazette, “but we pretty much had to cancel this year.”

The Rotary Club bonfire is a long-standing Grand Forks tradition that normally attracts hundreds of area families to the flames at the city’s Angus MacDonald Park.

But the logistics are impossible while outdoor gatherings are capped to 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We didn’t have a choice,” Hill explained. “The province made it for us.”

Hill said the Rotary Club looks forward to hosting a bonfire for Halloween 2021.

