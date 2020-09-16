Grand Forks art gallery taking submissions for annual grant, suggests pandemic theme for 2020

Gallery 2 will be accepting submissions for this year’s Civic Arts Grants until mid-October (Gallery 2/Facebook)

The Grand Forks Art Gallery is accepting submissions for the 2020 Civic Arts Grants.

Special consideration will be given to projects and organizations that address the impact of COVID-19 locally.

Gallery 2 is adjudicating the 2020 Civic Arts Grants program in collaboration with the City of Grand Forks.

Funding is available to support arts and culture groups, projects and events in Grand Forks and the Boundary. All expressions of arts and culture are eligible — they underpin the fabric of our civic life.

The application deadline is Oct. 16. For more information, please visit Gallery 2’s website.

