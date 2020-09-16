Gallery 2 will be accepting submissions for this year’s Civic Arts Grants until mid-October (Gallery 2/Facebook)

Grand Forks art gallery taking submissions for annual grant, suggests pandemic theme for 2020

Submission deadline falls mid-October

The Grand Forks Art Gallery is accepting submissions for the 2020 Civic Arts Grants.

Special consideration will be given to projects and organizations that address the impact of COVID-19 locally.

Gallery 2 is adjudicating the 2020 Civic Arts Grants program in collaboration with the City of Grand Forks.

Funding is available to support arts and culture groups, projects and events in Grand Forks and the Boundary. All expressions of arts and culture are eligible — they underpin the fabric of our civic life.

The application deadline is Oct. 16. For more information, please visit Gallery 2’s website.

ArtArtist ExhibitArts and culture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Grand Forks files court injunction against alleged ‘Bare Ass Beach’ campers

Just Posted

City of Grand Forks files court injunction against alleged ‘Bare Ass Beach’ campers

City officials said they went to the court after reaching “an impasse” with people living in a riverside RV

Interior Health asking attendees of large youth gathering near Castlegar to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

IH says approximately 150 people attended the event

Grand Forks to decide bylection logistics after city finds elections officer

Rumours of a B.C. election aren’t helping the job search, a city official explained

Grand Forks postal workers to continue mail deliveries despite wildfire smoke

The city post office said carriers were given the option to stay at home this week

Interior Health investigating large youth gathering near Castlegar

One COVID-19 case has already been confirmed at the local high school

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Some parts of B.C. enjoy better air quality but southern regions still affected

The province’s air quality health index reflected a brief improvement in conditions early Wednesday

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Kootenay cops nab couple for drug trafficking twice in 8 days

Both times the arrests were made by the same Roving Traffic Unit

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

Most Read