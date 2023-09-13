Grand Forks and District Fall Fair returns to its roots

The 2023 Grand Forks and District Fall Fair is growing again, with plans to make it an even bigger event in the years to come.

After years of pandemic restrictions and other issues, crowds, vendors and exhibits were larger than years previous, a good sign people want to support a locally planned and sourced event, said fair president Shane Ahrens.

The weekend-long fair kicked off with a parade in the downtown, then the festivities started at Dick Bartlett Park with live entertainment, children’s games, vendors, live entertainment and for the first time, a car show on Sunday.

Exhibits of home gardeners’ produce, canning, pickling and baking, as well as quilting, crafts and hobbies, photography and children’s colouring were up this year, with a lot of entries for tomatoes, squashes, onions, grapes, plums and peppers.

“This was a good year, with more time to plan things and we’ve had a few ideas,” Ahrens said. “Specifically, staying more local and more grounded in our community.”

Over the years events have become fragmented across the region, he said. The focus now and into future fairs is sourcing as much local as possible and offering more classic entertainment and some new features.

One thing that was a new idea and will be returning is the classic car show. Around two dozen car owners from the region, across the province and even as far as Alberta and The United States pulled in to show off their prized vehicles and compete for a fan’s choice trophy.

Showing off his mash-up of a 1969 Ford Torino with a Cobra engine was Washington resident Dan Pease. A muscle car fan since his teens, he and his wife, Joanne heard about the car show component while at another show in Danville from some Canadians.

Having a casual and free show to hang out with fellow enthusiasts was wonderful, he said.

“I had this car for 32 years and I never took it to a show while I lived near Seattle,” Dan said. “Every time I went to a show there, it was a $40 or $50 entry, which is absurd because why do I have to pay for showing my car? I’m loving it here because everyone is so friendly.”

Joanne said the people that lived in their current home used to live in Grand Forks and had only great things to say about it.

On his choice of classic car, he said he “bleeds blue” and has owned Fords his whole life. He was happy to chat about his history of car ownership with everyone that stopped by.

Planning for next year has begun, Ahrens said.

Agriculture

The horticulture, canning and baking exhibits had a stronger showing this year, with a great number of entries for zucchini, tomatoes, onions and other squashes entered for a chance at prizes and ribbons.

The parade featured Boundary Horse Association members with their horses and ponies decked out in festive attire.

The Grand Forks and District Fall Fair started with a parade near Selkirk College, lead by Mayor Everett Baker and featured the Grand Forks Border Bruins, Boundary Horse Association and Grand Forks Fire and Rescue. The parade made its way to Dick Bartlett Park for the fair’s official opening.

Among the featured live entertainment was the popular local rock band Hardynuts, who put on two shows for the fair.

Ron Buckingham took home the fan choice trophy for the inaugural Grand Forks and District Fall Fair Car Show with his candy apple red 1968 Ford Mustang.

First-time competitor Stephanie Swetlishoff took home the home cooking trophy and apron for the Borscht-Off. Fair president Shane Ahrens presented the prizes. Ron Ritco earned second place and Fred Roycroft received third place out of four entries. The Borscht Bowl was the only competitor for the commercial trophy.

The first ever car show was a big attraction at this year’s Fall Fair. Photo: Chris Hammett

12 year old Phoenix, from Grand Forks, tries her hand at the “Crazy Driver” game in the arcade. photo Chris Hammett

13-year-old Leif Morris works with the Kootenay Blacksmith Association, heating up the steel to make a knife. Photo: Chris Hammett

The Grand Forks Border Bruins were in attendance, trying their hand at all of the arcade games and stopping to get their faces painted. photo Chris Hammett

Doreen Sorenson, Fall Fair volunteer and organizer, stops for a fan favourite, Hawaiian-style shaved ice, served by Sandra at the Aloha Okanagan Shaved Ice truck. photo: Chris Hammett Doreen Sorenson, Fall Fair volunteer and organizer, stops for a fan favourite, Hawaiian-style shaved ice, served by Sandra at the Aloha Okanagan Shaved Ice truck. Photo: Chris Hammett

Gord Cooper demonstrates one of his many home made harvesting contraptions, fondly known as “Gord’s Gadgets”, in the Community Garden. Once a household clothes dryer, it is now used to help separate grain from the chaff. photo Chris Hammett