Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

On March 16, B.C. instituted a ban on all gatherings of 50 people or more, in an effort to combat and slow the spread of the pandemic virus COVID-19. Community groups, events and institutions will be affected by the new social isolation rules and we will be keeping track of what’s cancelled and what’s not. Check out the list below for the latest.

Are you a representative of a Boundary organization that has closed a facility or cancelled an event due to COVID-19? Please email jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca with the details to get added to this list.

Community Groups

The Grand Forks Red Hat Ladies have cancelled all meetings, until future notice.

Grand Forks drop-in soccer is cancelled.

Community Events

St. Patrick’s Day at the Legion: both the Greenwood and Grand Forks Legions have announced that they will not be hosting St. Patrick’s Day dinners as previously planned. Still looking to get in the spirit on March 17? Why not watch this 1994 performance of Riverdance?

Community Institutions

RDKB recreation facilities such as the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre remain open and March Break programming continues, “unless situation changes,” as was announced on March 16.

The Greenwood Public Library is cutting back its hours to allow for regular cleaning and disinfecting and to protect volunteers who staff evening and weekend shifts. The library will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 to 5 p.m.

Blessings Boutique is closed until further notice.

Business

Southern Interior Auctions has cancelled its March 22 auction in Greenwood and rescheduled it to April 5. The auction will be webcast and accept absentee and online bids. People can bid live, during the webcast, or enter online bids beginning March 30.

The Grand Forks Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store is closed until further notice. People with items to give are asked to hold onto their donations at this time as no staff will be available to accept them at the 2nd Street store.

Outdoor Recreation

Whitewater Ski Resort is now closed for the season.
RED Mountain Ski Area is now closed for the season.
Big White Ski Resort is now closed for the season.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dentists to suspend all elective, non-essential dental work due to COVID-19
Next story
Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Just Posted

RDKB recreation facilities remain open ‘unless situation changes’

March Break programming is slated to continue as planned

Grand Forks and Boundary cancellations, changes due to COVID-19

This newspaper’s list of community events, institutions that change or cancel due to pandemic

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

Testing for COVID-19 available in West Kootenay, but call first

Interior Health says people suspecting they have the virus must be screened first

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Most Read