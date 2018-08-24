Good Samaritan turns in wallet with $3,200 inside

A Vancouver Island man driving through the Okanagan found a wallet with a lot of money in it

  • Aug. 24, 2018 9:39 a.m.
  • News

What would you do if you found a wallet with $3,200 in it and no identification?

Well, one good samaritan from Vancouver Island turned it into the Keremeos police detachment and saved an agricultural worker’s summer.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos RCMP detachment said the man found the wallet on the side of the road on Monday and promptly turned it in.

“He was just passing through and was an honest and good person,” he said.

An agricultural worker from Mexico stopped in the detachment Tuesday to inquire about the wallet.

Because of a language barrier, an interpreter had to come into the station and police were quickly able to determine the wallet belonged to him.

“That was probably a good chunk of the money that man made over the summer or all of it he was able to save. Thankfully a good samaritan found it,” he said.

