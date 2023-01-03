(Kicking Horse Resort)

(Kicking Horse Resort)

Golden, Fernie and Invermere resorts among the most expensive in North America

The comprehensive list included 30 locations

In a new survey conducted by TravelMag.org, three Canadian ski resorts located throughout B.C. are among the most expensive in all of North America. These locations include Kicking Horse at Golden, Panorama Mountain Resort near Invermere and Fernie Alpine Resort.

As for the criteria, resorts were judged on how much it would cost a couple for lodging and skiing, or just the cost of a room.

As they explained it, “specifically, for each resort the average price two guests would have to spend for four nights in a hotel or condo, combined with a pair of three-day ski lift tickets, during the period spanning January to March 2023, was calculated. Overall, Canada’s ski resorts are significantly more affordable than those in the U.S.”

Kicking Horse prices are $1,969, including $1,230 for lodging and $739 for lift tickets, Panorama Mountain prices are $1,864, including $1,127 for lodging and $737 for lift tickets, and Alpine Resort in Fernie charges $1,460, including $756 for lodging and $704 for lift tickets.

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of FernieGoldenNewsskiing

Previous story
How to fly: A peek behind the curtain at heli-ski piloting, one of Revelstoke’s biggest industries
Next story
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Just Posted

Paul Prappas and Carolee Colter: “Birding is an activity that we build our life around.” Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson birders walk the lakeshore for Christmas bird count

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
New year, new rules: Some of the new laws in Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2023