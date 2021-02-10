Sauyer Bell sits on mom Shae’s lap while having pancakes with her and his two-year-old brother Graeson at IHOP in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This photo was taken when Sauyer, who is a BC Children’s Hospital patient, was the face on the poster for IHOP’s National Pancake Day fundraiser for the hospital last year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Sauyer Bell sits on mom Shae’s lap while having pancakes with her and his two-year-old brother Graeson at IHOP in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This photo was taken when Sauyer, who is a BC Children’s Hospital patient, was the face on the poster for IHOP’s National Pancake Day fundraiser for the hospital last year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

GoFundMe set up to raise money for searchers, young boys of missing B.C. mom

Fundraiser to help with case of missing 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell

A family that has been looking for a missing Chilliwack mom for more than a week are asking for financial help in their search efforts and in supporting the woman’s two young boys.

A GoFundMe account was set up on Feb. 5 after 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell went missing on Jan. 30.

“At this time we have had many generous offers of donations to help out with costs of posters, keeping our search volunteers fed and hydrated, and helping take care of her two young children,” wrote Melanie Millin, cousin of Bell and organizer of the fundraiser.

As of Tuesday afternoon, $1,275 of the $20,000 goal had been raised.

READ MORE: Mother of missing Chilliwack woman makes public plea

Since Bell went missing, family, friends and the general public have been searching places like the edge of the Fraser River and in neighbouring farmers’ fields along Ballam Road and in other areas.

Bell (also known as Shae Durham on Facebook) is described as having bleached blonde hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-two and weighing 95 pounds.

Shaelene Bell. (Submitted to the Chilliwack Progress)

Shaelene Bell. (Submitted to the Chilliwack Progress)

She left her apartment in the 9300-block of Edward Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. Her grey, 2021 Hyundai Tucson that she was driving was found in the 47000-block of Ballam Road two days later on Monday, Feb. 1.

“Shaelene left her two small boys at home with a friend,” said Bell’s mother, Alina Durham, on Feb. 2. “Anyone who knows Shae knows that she would never, ever abandon her boys.”

Millin echoed that statement.

“She has two little boys, ages two and three, and she has never done anything like this before,” she said.

To donate to the fundraiser, go to the GoFundMe page called MISSING: Mother of 2, Shaelene Bell.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: RCMP say missing women cases in Chilliwack and elsewhere are not connected

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Senators amend assisted dying bill to put 18-month time limit on mental illness exclusion
Next story
Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gathering cards, New Westminster police say

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

File photo
Kootenay Boundary investment co-op offering micro-loans for small and medium sized businesses

West Kootenay Boundary Community Cooperative partnering with KAST to deliver $1000 to $3500 loans

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue members at the scene of Monday morning’s 2nd Street house fire (Feb. 8). Photo: Submitted
Fire destroys Grand Forks home left vacant after 2018 freshet

No one was hurt in Monday morning’s blaze, says fire department official

Tariq Hussain is a Juno-nominated singer-songwriter who will be presenting his workshop Try Songwriting for a Change online for Tiny Lights this spring. Photo: Mary Matheson
Tiny Lights Festival plots new direction

The Ymir festival is focusing on paid professional development for artists

Thursday, Feb. 4: RDKB Chief Engineer Darryl Funk hoists a banner commemorating last year’s championship season by the Bantam House Bruins. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Bantam Bruins honoured at hair-raising banner ceremony at Grand Forks’ Jack Goddard Arena

Asst. coach Mike Tollis said he reluctantly gave in to the team’s victory wish that he cut his pony tale

Mowi lowers estimates to 2.6 million smolt at risk of being culled in their Vancouver Island hatcheries. (Mowi Canada West).
Mowi backtracks on fish cull losses – 8.3 million to 2.6 million

The new estimate reflects the immediate at risk smolt numbers in hatcheries

‘Crime Scene: Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ premiers Wednesday, Feb. 10, on Netflix. (Netflix)
Netflix’s Cecil Hotel crime documentary tells tale of B.C. student’s mysterious death

Elisa Lam, a student at UBC, disappeared while staying at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles in January 2013

Coyote Indie Books owner Dan Rothon moved his shop from Grand Forks to Lake Country, the relocated business opening its doors to the community Feb. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Calendar)
Bookstore starts new chapter in Lake Country

Coyote Indie Books owner moves shop from Grand Forks to Okanagan Valley

Sauyer Bell sits on mom Shae’s lap while having pancakes with her and his two-year-old brother Graeson at IHOP in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This photo was taken when Sauyer, who is a BC Children’s Hospital patient, was the face on the poster for IHOP’s National Pancake Day fundraiser for the hospital last year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
GoFundMe set up to raise money for searchers, young boys of missing B.C. mom

Fundraiser to help with case of missing 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell

Police are looking from a man they shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)
Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gathering cards, New Westminster police say

Man was wearing a ‘Flash’ mask

Health Minister Adrian Dix at a news conference in the rotunda at legislature in Victoria on Wednesday May 6, 2020. The head of a health authority in British Columbia has stepped down following allegations related to misspending on various items including $7 million for respirators that didn’t meet provincial standards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
CEO of B.C. health authority leaves organization after report into alleged misspending

Some of the respirators were deemed ‘counterfeit’

Real estate totals for the East and West Kootenays from January 2021, and the previous two years. KAR file
Kootenay real estate market stays strong

There is some concern about lack of inventory

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Most Read