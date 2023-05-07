GoFundMe for Joshua Lockwood funeral launched by stepmother

The family of a man shot to death in Grand Forks is reaching out to the public with a GoFundMe campaign.

Relatives and friends of Joshua Lockwood, 33, are hoping the public can help them pay for his end-of-life expenses after he was shot and killed at a home in the city on April 16.

The campaign was launched last week by Melanie McQueen, step-mother of Lockwood. In a statement on the campaign page, she says the family is in shock over his sudden death.

They were not prepared to be arranging his funeral so early in his life and are in need of financial assistance.

“Never in 1 million years did his loving family imagine that they would be planning their son’s funeral, and they are not in a financial position to give Joshua the type of service that he lovingly deserves,” the statement reads.

“Josh was an absolute shining light in everybody’s path that he crossed. His laugh was contagious, his kindness was endless, and his happy, jocular, goofy ways will be missed forever.”

All proceeds will go towards funeral and memorial costs, as well as some day-to-day living expenses while they grieve.

Joshua Lockwood, 33, was shot at a rural home on Granby Road.

A 43-year-old man who was arrested at the scene has since been released while police investigate.

Lockwood leaves behind a school-aged daughter, parents, siblings and many friends, McQueen stated.

To donate, visit https://gofund.me/0ff69231

