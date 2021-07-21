A thick column of smoke towers above the Gladstone Park wildfire Monday, July 19. Photo: Facebook / Dave Talarico

A thick column of smoke towers above the Gladstone Park wildfire Monday, July 19. Photo: Facebook / Dave Talarico

Gladstone Park wildfire doubles in two days

The fire is burning a considerable stretch of forest north of Christina Lake

The Gladstone Park wildfire has more than doubled in size since the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) restricted access to the area Monday, July 19. Covering a roughly 2,500-hectare spread as of Wednesday afternoon, the fire is still burning out of control roughly 34 kilometres north of Christina Lake, according to Kim Wright, spokesperson for the service’s Southeast Fire Centre.

Wright said the fire is not threatening any properties, adding that BCWS isn’t currently planning on calling in waterbombers. Pilots are closely monitoring the fire’s spread with daily overflights, she continued, qualifying that BCWS doesn’t know where the fire is currently heading.

READ MORE: No-go order in effect for wildfire near Christina Lake

READ MORE: RDKB orders evacuation of Area E homes, as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire rages

“It’s still burning in very difficult terrain that’s not safe for firefighters to access,” she explained, adding that the blaze is likely to stay listed as “out of control” heading into next week.

An aerial photo shows smoke pouring off the fire Wednesday, July 21. Photo courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service

An aerial photo shows smoke pouring off the fire Wednesday, July 21. Photo courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service

BCWS is meanwhile considering building earthen ramparts against the fire’s spread. Known as “contingency lines,” Wright said the barriers are typically thrown up using heavy machinery and are often fortified with flame retardant.

The service restricted public access to the surrounding area on Monday, July 19, at which point the fire had grown to around 1,000 hectares.

The fire was discovered on July 9, likely due to lightning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresGrand Forks

Previous story
Stay out of B.C. back country while fire risk high, Horgan urges during stop in Castlegar
Next story
A year on, experts find corporate anti-racist efforts progressing slowly

Just Posted

A thick column of smoke towers above the Gladstone Park wildfire Monday, July 19. Photo: Facebook / Dave Talarico
Gladstone Park wildfire doubles in two days

Asst. Fire Chief Manfred Bialon, pictured here on the scene of an August 2004 wildfire, retired from Grand Fork’s volunteer fire departnment last week. Photo courtesy of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue
Manfred Bialon leaves Grand Forks Fire/Rescue after decades of service

Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Crown stays charges against Christina Lake man accused of drug trafficking, weapons offences

Trozzo Creek fire 7.5 km northeast of Winlaw in the B.C. Kootenay region, July 17, 2021. As of July 21 the fire is estimated at 1,100 hectares, out of control but not threatening structures. (B.C. Wildfire Service)
Stay out of B.C. back country while fire risk high, Horgan urges during stop in Castlegar