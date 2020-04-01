Gallery 2 launches new online art program

Every Wednesday the gallery will post a prompt to inspire artists at home

Artists for the week 1 prompt (SPRING!) can draw some inspiration from Kenneth Pattern’s print “Winter’s End” from the Gallery 2 Permanent Collection. Grand Forks Art Gallery Permanent Collection)

Gallery 2 in Grand Forks has been closed to the public since the middle of March, when many public spaces in the Boundary closed their doors in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, locally.

Unfortunately for Boundary artists, that also means that the 2020 Boundary Showcase – an annual event that has historically featured submitted works from local creators – has been cancelled for the moment. In a release, the gallery said that it would look to relaunch the exhibition at a later date, yet to be determined.

The art gallery has also been forced to postpone the Take a Seat! auction (a benefit with Habitat for Humanity) until the institution is able to re-open, meaning that artists currently working on chairs will have more time to refine their works of art.

Amid the cancellations though, Gallery 2 is launching a weekly online art program and is asking Boundary creators and artists to show off their works online.

Every Wednesday, Gallery 2 will post a new art prompt on its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/gallery2grandforksartgallery/) to help people get creative. People are encouraged to draw, paint, or sculpt their interpretation of the prompt and then share a photo of their work on Facebook, tagging the gallery using the hashtag, #MuseumFromHome. Participants are also encouraged to email their photos to programs@g2gf.ca so that the gallery can share their work.

The prompt for the first week (April 1 -8) is SPRING. “Show us a spring landscape, spring flowers, or anything that reminds you of the spring season,” a release from the gallery reads.

Weekly prompts will also be available on the Gallery 2 website, alongside submitted works from participants, at www.gallery2grandforks.ca/education/artprompt.

For more information and updates ,check out the Gallery 2 website gallery2grandforks.ca, call 250-442-2211, or email info@g2gf.ca.

Art

